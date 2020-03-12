Advanced search

Surgery 'closed for cleaning' amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 11:47 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 12 March 2020

George Clare Surgery in Chatteris is

George Clare Surgery in Chatteris is "closed for cleaning" this morning amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: GEORGE CLARE SURGERY/FACEBOOK

Archant

A Fenland surgery is 'closed for cleaning' this morning amid the coronavirus outbreak.

George Clare Surgery in Chatteris has advised people not to attend the surgery and that anyone with an appointment should contact reception.

However some local residents believe that the coronavirus could be behind the closure.

You may also want to watch:

Linda Pettit said: 'My mum went for her appointment and was told somebody had it so they have had to close.'

It comes after the surgery temporarily stopped open surgery as of March 9.

A post on their Facebook page this morning reads: 'The surgery is currently closed for cleaning. Please don't attend the surgery, please contact reception if you have an appointment arranged this morning.

'Thank you for your patience and co-operation.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘I’m quite shocked’: Tory PCC candidate brands March ‘lawless’ after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Four men steal £1,000 in £1 coins from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire

Around �1,000 in �1 coins has been stolen from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire � do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with the thefts. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

Most Read

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘I’m quite shocked’: Tory PCC candidate brands March ‘lawless’ after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Four men steal £1,000 in £1 coins from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire

Around �1,000 in �1 coins has been stolen from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire � do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with the thefts. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man ‘attempted to engage two girls in conversation’ outside primary school on two separate occasions

The man allegedly attempted to speak with two children on Gaul Road, March near Burrowmoor Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Surgery ‘closed for cleaning’ amid coronavirus outbreak

George Clare Surgery in Chatteris is

Soul and Motown night in March cancelled over growing coronavirus fears

A classic soul and motown event at March Braza Club (left) has been cancelled due to growing coronavirus fears. Pictures: FACEBOOK/MARCH BRAZA CLUB

‘Likely positive’ case of coronavirus identified at Addenbrooke’s Hospital

Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge has confirmed that a patient has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Six week closure of Octavia Hill’s Birthplace Museum, Wisbech, as ‘precautionary measure’ against coronavirus

Octavia Hill Birthplace House & Museum is to close for six wek as a 'precautionary measure' because of the coronavirus outbreak. The museum insists it is only precautionary. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24