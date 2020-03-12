Surgery 'closed for cleaning' amid coronavirus outbreak

George Clare Surgery in Chatteris is "closed for cleaning" this morning amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: GEORGE CLARE SURGERY/FACEBOOK Archant

A Fenland surgery is 'closed for cleaning' this morning amid the coronavirus outbreak.

George Clare Surgery in Chatteris has advised people not to attend the surgery and that anyone with an appointment should contact reception.

However some local residents believe that the coronavirus could be behind the closure.

Linda Pettit said: 'My mum went for her appointment and was told somebody had it so they have had to close.'

It comes after the surgery temporarily stopped open surgery as of March 9.

A post on their Facebook page this morning reads: 'The surgery is currently closed for cleaning. Please don't attend the surgery, please contact reception if you have an appointment arranged this morning.

'Thank you for your patience and co-operation.'