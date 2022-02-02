Swimming teacher Dorinda Chambers (pictured) retired from her role at The Empress pool in Chatteris on January 31. - Credit: Supplied

A ‘remarkable’ swimming instructor, who has been teaching individuals to swim for 32 years, retired on Monday (January 31).

Chatteris’ Kingfishers coach, Dorinda Chambers, has taught children from the age of four all the way through to 16-years-old at The Empress pool.

“I’ll be 68 this year and I’ve just moved into a new bungalow so now it’s time for me to relax,” said Dorinda.

“I will miss it though. There’s been some lovely children I’ve met along the way.

“I’ve taught all different aspects through the years, from teaching children how to swim to the more advanced stages.”

A photo of Dorinda alongside some of those she’s taught was posted on Facebook when she retired; it now has over 200 reactions.

Dorinda Chambers (second from right) retired from her role at The Empress pool in Chatteris on January 31 after 32 years of teaching children how to swim. Pictured with her is (L-R: Sam Bursill, Evan Harte, Alex Bevan, Marie Doherty, Dorinda Chambers (seated) and Chloe Cook). - Credit: Supplied

A spokesperson said: “Many people will know this remarkable lady as she will have taught so many individuals to swim from Chatteris and the surrounding areas.

“She had time and passion to teach in the town and is such an amazing lady.”

Another who commented on the photo said: “What a coach. This is a big loss to the town”.