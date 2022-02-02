Swimming teacher, Dorinda, retires after over 30 years of service
- Credit: Supplied
A ‘remarkable’ swimming instructor, who has been teaching individuals to swim for 32 years, retired on Monday (January 31).
Chatteris’ Kingfishers coach, Dorinda Chambers, has taught children from the age of four all the way through to 16-years-old at The Empress pool.
“I’ll be 68 this year and I’ve just moved into a new bungalow so now it’s time for me to relax,” said Dorinda.
“I will miss it though. There’s been some lovely children I’ve met along the way.
“I’ve taught all different aspects through the years, from teaching children how to swim to the more advanced stages.”
A photo of Dorinda alongside some of those she’s taught was posted on Facebook when she retired; it now has over 200 reactions.
A spokesperson said: “Many people will know this remarkable lady as she will have taught so many individuals to swim from Chatteris and the surrounding areas.
Most Read
- 1 The 2022 Tesco due in Chatteris is the delayed 2015 service
- 2 House fire in town was ‘accidental’
- 3 Ruth Neave clashes with defence QC in Rikki murder trial
- 4 Caravan park plans will 'provide wider benefit', says applicant
- 5 Newborn baby's death due to hospital 'neglect', inquest rules
- 6 Car fire was ‘accidental’
- 7 Highways stall decision on Aldi supermarket
- 8 Man admits assault that left victim in 'critical condition'
- 9 Man arrested after drugs raids in town
- 10 Jail for drunk driver who killed cyclist after knocking him off his bike
“She had time and passion to teach in the town and is such an amazing lady.”
Another who commented on the photo said: “What a coach. This is a big loss to the town”.