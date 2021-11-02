News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Juniors and adults take part in tennis club's Halloween smash event

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:40 AM November 2, 2021
Chatteris Tennis Club Halloween 2021

Trick shots and treats overflowed at Chatteris Tennis Club as it served up its Halloween smash event for the club juniors on Sunday October 31.

It was a mysterious occasion on the courts as ghouls, witches, skeletons and vampires took to the floodlit courts for an evening of ‘spooktacular’ tennis.

All four courts were utilised for family fun with over 50 juniors and adults participating in the fun which included fancy dress and pumpkin competitions.

During the evening, a Halloween supper of hot jacket potatoes with chilli, cheese and baked beans was served from the clubhouse.

Simon Grainger, club chairman, said: "It was wonderful to be able to once again hold our popular Halloween smash event.

"All of our youngsters and their parents arrived with the spirit of Halloween in abundance, ensuring that an entertaining evening was enjoyed by all”.

For further information about the club, visit www.chatteristennis.com

