Anglia in Bloom 2020 Virtual Campaign: ‘Thank You Garden’ wins Best Community Effort

Chatteris British Legion youth officer Becky Cooper with the Thank You Garden which won Best Community Effort at the Anglia in Bloom 2020 Virtual Campaign. Picture: Terry Harris © Terry Harris

The ‘Best Community Effort’ award at this year’s now virtual Anglia in Bloom ceremony has gone to a Fenland ‘Thank You Garden’.

In a joint effort by the Chatteris British Legion, the garden – sponsored by local businesses – thanked the NHS, key workers, Captain Tom and celebrated VE Day.

Becky Cooper, youth officer, said: “A call out went on Facebook for members of the community to come along and add to the beds in their own time and in their own ways – adhering to social distancing.

“Each day the beds got more and more added to them from families, local schools, businesses and community groups.

“The Chatteris Royal British Legion Youth Section did the VE Day Memorial bed which featured an almost life size silhouette of a Tommy.

“To compliment this every household in the town was encouraged to put out bunting for VE Day and sit in their gardens on May 8 for tea and scones at 3pm.

“Facebook was literally filled with pictures of everyone’s bunting and tea-parties. It was fabulous to see. It really was a true community effort.”

The area has five separate beds which are usually all looked after by volunteers and last were sponsored by local groups and businesses for the first time.

