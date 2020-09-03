Advanced search

Anglia in Bloom 2020 Virtual Campaign: ‘Thank You Garden’ wins Best Community Effort

PUBLISHED: 14:50 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 03 September 2020

Chatteris British Legion youth officer Becky Cooper with the Thank You Garden which won Best Community Effort at the Anglia in Bloom 2020 Virtual Campaign. Picture: Terry Harris

Chatteris British Legion youth officer Becky Cooper with the Thank You Garden which won Best Community Effort at the Anglia in Bloom 2020 Virtual Campaign. Picture: Terry Harris

© Terry Harris

The ‘Best Community Effort’ award at this year’s now virtual Anglia in Bloom ceremony has gone to a Fenland ‘Thank You Garden’.

In a joint effort by the Chatteris British Legion, the garden – sponsored by local businesses – thanked the NHS, key workers, Captain Tom and celebrated VE Day.

Becky Cooper, youth officer, said: “A call out went on Facebook for members of the community to come along and add to the beds in their own time and in their own ways – adhering to social distancing.

“Each day the beds got more and more added to them from families, local schools, businesses and community groups.

“The Chatteris Royal British Legion Youth Section did the VE Day Memorial bed which featured an almost life size silhouette of a Tommy.

“To compliment this every household in the town was encouraged to put out bunting for VE Day and sit in their gardens on May 8 for tea and scones at 3pm.

“Facebook was literally filled with pictures of everyone’s bunting and tea-parties. It was fabulous to see. It really was a true community effort.”

The area has five separate beds which are usually all looked after by volunteers and last were sponsored by local groups and businesses for the first time.

To view all of the 2020 Anglia in Bloom winners, visit: www.angliainbloom.co.uk

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Famous faces hold car boot sale in Cambridgeshire for show on Netflix

Celebrities Joe Pasquale, Sam Thompson, Anthea Turner, Nancy Sorrell and Michelle Heaton held a car boot at Huntingdon Racecourse. Picture: Two Four Broadcast Ltd/Netflix/Star Boot Sale

