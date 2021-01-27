Published: 12:10 PM January 27, 2021 Updated: 12:33 PM January 27, 2021

Josh Templeman from Chatteris has been described by fans as "the most stunning" contestant that The Chase has ever seen after appearing on the hit TV game show. - Credit: ITV

A pest control technician from the Fens is reeling from the surprise of a social media whirlwind describing him as the most “stunning contestant” The Chase has seen in its history.

Fans of the hit ITV game show reacted after they tuned in to see Josh Templeman of Chatteris take on Chaser Shaun Wallace on Tuesday, January 26.

Josh found himself compared to singer and actor Nick Jonas by heart-throbbing fans.

One tweeted “I can appreciate a handsome man when I see one”, while another said: “I think Josh is the most stunning contestant I’ve ever seen on #TheChase”.

Josh also captured celebrity attention, too, with Geordie Shore and Celebs Go Dating star Nathan Henry telling his 397,000 followers that the 23-year-old is “stunning”.

Who is that josh on @ITVChase he’s STUNNING 😍😍 #TheChase — Nath Henry (@NathanHGShore) January 26, 2021

Josh was caught by Chaser Shaun Wallace with one question remaining. - Credit: ITV

Although he won £5,000 in the cash-builder round, fans were left star-struck on social media for other reasons when Josh appeared around 20 minutes into the show.

The episode, recorded in November, is the first time Josh has featured on TV after applying to go on the show nearly two years ago, and the reaction that has followed is something he did not expect.

“I love watching the show, and always thought I did alright with the questions when I was watching it,” he said.

“I saw they were taking applicants, so I thought I would see how I would do under the pressure of actually doing it.

“To be honest, I didn’t believe I would actually get on the show!”

Bradley Walsh (centre), host of The Chase, with the Chasers. Josh Templeman from Chatteris appeared on the show nearly two years after applying. - Credit: ITV

The pressure took its toll when he was caught with one question to go, but it was not about the winning that pleased Josh the most.

“I wanted to meet TV legend Bradley Walsh, and I didn’t want to make too much of a fool of myself. Winning would just have been a bonus,” he said.

“I found myself in a bit of a slump and had to hope that Shaun would slip up just once to give me a shot with a question I had some idea about.

“Unfortunately, a few questions I really didn’t have an idea about came through, but I’m happy that I did it. I even got words of support from Shaun after the show.

“It showed me how tough it is to go and do it all live and on camera as opposed to sat on your couch at home.”