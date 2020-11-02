Advanced search

Morning collision in Chatteris town centre

PUBLISHED: 11:53 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 02 November 2020

This red Toyota Up was recovered from a collision at Chatteris town centre on Monday (November 2) morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader



Archant

Emergency services attended the scene of a collision in Chatteris town centre this morning (Monday).

Police have been at the scene of a collision in Chatteris town centre this morning. Google Street View image of Park Street and Market Hill junction. Pictures: Google Street ViewPolice have been at the scene of a collision in Chatteris town centre this morning. Google Street View image of Park Street and Market Hill junction. Pictures: Google Street View

The Policing Fenland Facebook page posted during rush hour that officers were at the scene of the Park Street junction of Market Hill.

They were called at around 7:20am following reports of a collision between two vehicles, one of which was a red Volkswagen Up.

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to release a person from one of the vehicles involved.

Two ambulances also attended the incident, and one patient was taken to Hinchingbrooke hospital in Huntingdon for a medical assessment and further treatment.

A police spokesperson later said: “Details of injuries are unclear but not thought to be serious.”

Motorists were advised to approach the scene ‘with care’ during the morning rush-hour.

The post said: “Emergency Services are currently dealing with an RTC [road traffic collision] at the above location.

“Please approach with care.”

The road was closed while the vehicles were recovered. It has since reopened.





