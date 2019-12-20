Advanced search

Chatteris town crier creates map highlighting burglaries after eight shed break-ins within eight days

PUBLISHED: 12:53 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 20 December 2019

Seven sheds or garages have been broken into in Chatteris within the last 12 days according to a map highlighting burglaries that has been created by the Town Crier. Picture: LAWRENCE WEETMAN

Archant

Seven sheds or garages have been broken into in Chatteris within the last 12 days according to a map that highlights burglaries which has been created by the town crier.

Lawrence Wheetman, who has started mapping all of the break-ins mentioned on the Chatteris Discussion Facebook page since December 8, said: "It looks like there is a definite spate of burglaries that are probably being committed by the same people.

"I'm hoping to try and spot a pattern, encourage more people to report incidents and suspicious activity to the police, and try help people feel a bit safer.

"Chatteris has a strong sense of community, so hopefully raising the profile of this will bring everyone together to look out for one another."

On the map any burglaries or attempted break-ins are marked with red pins while suspicious activity is marked by blue pins.

Mr Weetman is urging burglary victims to report any incidents to police by calling 999, 101 or online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report

To view the map visit www.mapcustomizer.com/map/Chatteris%20Shed%20Break-ins

