Chatteris Town Crier will still “Cry For Peace” on VE Day anniversary despite coronavirus lockdown

Lawrence Weetman, Town Crier of Chatteris, will record a Cry for Peace for the 75th anniversary of VE Day. PICTURE: Submitted Archant

The Chatteris Town Crier will make sure the 75th anniversary of VE Day is commemorated during the coronavirus pandemic by taking part in an online “Cry For Peace” on May 8.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lawrence Weetman and town criers around the world were due to take part in events organised for the anniversary, but will video their speeches instead because the gatherings have either been postponed or cancelled.

And Mr Weetman will be sharing his recording on his ‘Town Crier of Chatteris’ Facebook page on May 8th at 7pm - the exact time Town Criers would’ve been performing their cry in person.

He said: “Town Criers have a great history of providing news and marking special occasions for hundreds of years.

“Although it’s a hugely out-of-date custom in this day and age, I’m delighted to be joining other criers in using 21st century technology to help bring this special message of peace and hope to people’s homes during lockdown.

“I hope that seeing the 18th Century platform of Town Crying meet the 21st Century platform of Facebook lets people slow down and spend some time thinking about the significance of this particular day.”

Mr Weetman has also offered to provide the recording of the specially-written cry to care homes in the Fens so they can use it during their own commemorations to mark the VE Day anniversary.

He said: “I had been approached by a local care home who had asked me to perform a cry to open their VE Day party.

“That is obviously now impossible and the celebrations have been altered somewhat, but I realised that the recording could still be used even if I wasn’t able to be there in person.

“The anniversary will have a particular resonance for many older people, so I thought this was a nice way to let them know that we’re all thinking of them.”

Care homes interested in receiving the video in advance can contact Mr Weetman directly.

Town Criers had planned to make a “Cry For Peace” before church bells rang out at 7pm on May 8, which had been made a special public holiday in the UK.

• Details of how to watch the video are available at the Town Crier of Chatteris Facebook page.