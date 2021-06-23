Published: 6:00 AM June 23, 2021

Chatteris Town FC will host a charity match for Kayla's Rainbow Appeal, set up by Kayla Hay (pictured) after she was diagnosed with Philadelphia-positive acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. - Credit: Facebook/Kayla's Rainbow Appeal

A grassroots football club is aiming to mark its return from lockdown in style while raising charity cash into medical research.

Chatteris Town will host a Stevenage XI at West Street on July 21 as they begin preparations ahead to the 2021-22 season.

A Chatteris Town FC spokesperson said: “We are trying to bring the football club back to where it needs to be and make it the heart of the community again.”

The match will be raising funds for Kayla’s Rainbow Appeal, launched by Kayla Hay who was diagnosed with Philadelphia-positive acute lymphoblastic leukaemia aged five.

Having gone into remission, Kayla, who plays in the Young Lilies setup, is now helping fund research into the illness.

The spokesperson added: “After a difficult year for everyone, what a way to come out of lockdown having a Football League side play at West Street.

“Kayla and her siblings are still involved and playing at the club.

“There is no set target we would like to achieve; it’s about bringing football back to the local community after the last couple of years not being normal business.”

All admission fees will go to Kayla’s Rainbow Appeal. It is £3 per adult and free for Young Lilies members.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm. For more information on Kayla’s Rainbow Appeal, visit her Facebook page.