Chatteris Christians perform Walk of Witness

Christians gather outside the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

The churches of Chatteris came together to complete the Walk of Witness on Good Friday.

Christians gather at Jubilee Gardens before the Walk of Witness - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Anglicans, Baptists, Methodists, Catholics, the Salvation Army and the United Reformed Church gathered at Jubilee Gardens in the Chatteris High Street and marched through the town to the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul, briefly stopping outside Bramley House and outside the church to sing hymns before heading inside for prayer.

Christians on the Walk of Witness follow the cross bearers through Chatteris - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Reverend canon Wendy Thomson said that Christians perform the Walk of Witness each year on Good Friday to "remember what Jesus did when he carried the cross for us on the first Good Friday".

Christians stand outside Bramley House Chatteris during Walk of Witness - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

She went on to explain that the purpose of the day is "not about teaching" but actually that it is "a way to be public with our faith".

She sad: "It's a public demonstration of our trust in the work of Jesus on the cross."

Salvation Army Band plays outside the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN



