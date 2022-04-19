News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Chatteris Christians perform Walk of Witness

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 3:15 PM April 19, 2022
Christians gather outside the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul

Christians gather outside the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

The churches of Chatteris came together to complete the Walk of Witness on Good Friday.

Christians gather at Jubilee Gardens before the Walk of Witness

Christians gather at Jubilee Gardens before the Walk of Witness - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Anglicans, Baptists, Methodists, Catholics, the Salvation Army and the United Reformed Church gathered at Jubilee Gardens in the Chatteris High Street and marched through the town to the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul, briefly stopping outside Bramley House and outside the church to sing hymns before heading inside for prayer.

Christians on the Walk of Witness follow the cross bearers through Chatteris

Christians on the Walk of Witness follow the cross bearers through Chatteris - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Reverend canon Wendy Thomson said that Christians perform the Walk of Witness each year on Good Friday to "remember what Jesus did when he carried the cross for us on the first Good Friday".

Christians stand outside Bramley House Chatteris during Walk of Witness

Christians stand outside Bramley House Chatteris during Walk of Witness - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

She went on to explain that the purpose of the day is "not about teaching" but actually that it is "a way to be public with our faith".

She sad: "It's a public demonstration of our trust in the work of Jesus on the cross."

Salvation Army Band plays outside the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul

Salvation Army Band plays outside the Parish Church of St Peter and St Paul - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN


Chatteris News

Don't Miss

A police light shining above a police car.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Three-year-old bruised and bitten by mother and partner

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Police and SOCO at the scene of an incident inviolving a car in Peterborough. Unconfirmed reports of

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man in ‘critical condition’ after suspected shooting in Peterborough

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
An image of Paul Bunyan, who died on Sunday.

Cambs Live News

Motorcyclist dies in crash two-years after wife and daughter

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A firefighter points a hose at the blaze.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Over 30 firefighters tackle blaze at new-build home construction site

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon