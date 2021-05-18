Fly tipped waste in Chatteris blights rural walk
Walkers who regularly use a Fenland path are hoping that four months after fly tippers dumped waste there, it will get removed.
Waste left by the side of the bridge on Horseley Fen Middle Drove, Chatteris, blights the landscape, says Ed Beswick.
He’s been monitoring the situation throughout the four months and says despite twice been reported to Fenland District Council, the eyesore remains.
“This waste has been discarded and left at the side of the road ever since,” says Ed.
“Despite reporting this twice to Fenland District Council, it is still untouched and an eyesore as well as a health hazard.”
He said the nearby Crooked Drain was dredged in January but the waste remains.
The fly tipped waste includes general household waste but also paint “and a substance that could be asbestos and a fridge”.
He added: “After four months I would have hoped that there would have been at least a response of proposed action.
“This waste could have a potentially detrimental environmental effect. “Hopefully the council is investigating.”
Fenland Council has been asked for a response.