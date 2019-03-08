Advanced search

LETTER: I am appalled by the state of children's park in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 12:06 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 14 August 2019

Daniel Divine

Chatteris councillor Daniel Divine visited the Willey Terrace play area and was appalled by what he found. He said:

Chatteris councillor Daniel Divine visited the Willey Terrace play area and was appalled by what he found. He said: "This in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited." Picture: SUBMITTED.

@ Cariad Photography

After a number of complaints from angry residents from Doddington Road, I visited the Willey Terrace play area in Chatteris and I must say I was appalled.

There's a swing and a basketball hoop and that's basically it!

With the school holidays this is one place that many children won't bother to visit; the grass needs badly cutting, you wouldn't even be able to kick a football there, let alone play basketball.

There's litter everywhere which I picked up, a broken pallet and someone has been digging holes in the grass.

There's a Jacks trolley from the local supermarket that has been dumped there which I reported to the store manger, and he very kindly said they will retrieve it, and that's much appreciated.

There's one bench which you cannot sit on as the seating has been removed amnd your greeted to this play area where weeds have overgrown, so that wasn't a good start.

One resident told me that someone had spread chocolate and ice cream all over the children's swings so no one can sit on them.

As a local councillor I am only asking from some imagination - this in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited.

I think the hard working tax-payer in Chatteris deserves more. It comes as no wonder that children are spending too much time on their game consoles, which although fun doesn't do much for their health and well being.

I'm not asking for hundreds of thousands of pounds to be spent - although two seats, some imagination and care would be nice.

As a lasting thought I will be visiting this area again, although at this time I wish I had a sit-on mower.

COUNCILLOR DANIEL DIVINE

