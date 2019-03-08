LETTER: I am appalled by the state of children's park in Chatteris

Chatteris councillor Daniel Divine visited the Willey Terrace play area and was appalled by what he found. He said: "This in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited." Picture: SUBMITTED. @ Cariad Photography

After a number of complaints from angry residents from Doddington Road, I visited the Willey Terrace play area in Chatteris and I must say I was appalled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chatteris councillor Daniel Divine visited the Willey Terrace play area and was appalled by what he found. He said: "This in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited." Picture: SUBMITTED. Chatteris councillor Daniel Divine visited the Willey Terrace play area and was appalled by what he found. He said: "This in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited." Picture: SUBMITTED.

There's a swing and a basketball hoop and that's basically it!

With the school holidays this is one place that many children won't bother to visit; the grass needs badly cutting, you wouldn't even be able to kick a football there, let alone play basketball.

There's litter everywhere which I picked up, a broken pallet and someone has been digging holes in the grass.

Chatteris councillor Daniel Divine visited the Willey Terrace play area and was appalled by what he found. He said: "This in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited." Picture: SUBMITTED. Chatteris councillor Daniel Divine visited the Willey Terrace play area and was appalled by what he found. He said: "This in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited." Picture: SUBMITTED.

There's a Jacks trolley from the local supermarket that has been dumped there which I reported to the store manger, and he very kindly said they will retrieve it, and that's much appreciated.

You may also want to watch:

There's one bench which you cannot sit on as the seating has been removed amnd your greeted to this play area where weeds have overgrown, so that wasn't a good start.

Chatteris councillor Daniel Divine visited the Willey Terrace play area and was appalled by what he found. He said: "This in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited." Picture: SUBMITTED. Chatteris councillor Daniel Divine visited the Willey Terrace play area and was appalled by what he found. He said: "This in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited." Picture: SUBMITTED.

One resident told me that someone had spread chocolate and ice cream all over the children's swings so no one can sit on them.

As a local councillor I am only asking from some imagination - this in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited.

I think the hard working tax-payer in Chatteris deserves more. It comes as no wonder that children are spending too much time on their game consoles, which although fun doesn't do much for their health and well being.

Chatteris councillor Daniel Divine visited the Willey Terrace play area and was appalled by what he found. He said: "This in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited." Picture: SUBMITTED. Chatteris councillor Daniel Divine visited the Willey Terrace play area and was appalled by what he found. He said: "This in one of the most boring play areas I have ever visited." Picture: SUBMITTED.

I'm not asking for hundreds of thousands of pounds to be spent - although two seats, some imagination and care would be nice.

As a lasting thought I will be visiting this area again, although at this time I wish I had a sit-on mower.

COUNCILLOR DANIEL DIVINE