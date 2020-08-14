‘Hostile and aggressive’ woman sentenced for biting and spitting at police officers

Becki Thomas, of West Park Street in Chatteris, became ?hostile and aggressive? when police arrested her following reports of anti-social behaviour. She has been sentenced after admitting biting and spitting at three police officers. Picture: POLICE Archant

A Chatteris woman who became “hostile and aggressive” when police arrested her following reports of anti-social behaviour has admitted biting and spitting at three police officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Becki Thomas was arrested at her home in West Park Street in the early hours of July 21. Whilst officers tried to engage with the 26-year-old, she became hostile and aggressive, biting one of the officers on his arm.

Thomas was arrested following the assault and walked out to a police van where she then spat at two officers.

You may also want to watch:

She was charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker which she pleaded guilty to at her first appearance in court on July 22.

On Wednesday (August 12), Thomas appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court where she was sentenced to a 12-month community order, 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR), 50 hours of unpaid work and must pay £200 in compensation to the officers.

DC Jessica Martin said: “Our police officers come to work every day to keep our communities safe and protect people, they do not deserve to be treated like this when the are just doing their job.

“Hopefully Thomas has had time to reflect on her behaviour and realises her actions were not acceptable.”