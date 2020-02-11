Advanced search

Chatteris woman to run Valentine's fundraiser for heartfelt cause in memory of her husband

PUBLISHED: 15:55 11 February 2020

An inquest at Lincoln Coroners’' Court heard Tudor De Lloyd (pictured) had drowned in a boating accident off the coast of Skegness after he jumped off his vessel to inspect a possible leak. Picture: FAMILY

Archant

A Chatteris woman who lost her husband while out at sea in Skegness is organising a fundraiser for a heartfelt cause.

Caroline De Lloyd with some of the prizes to be won at her latest fundraiser in Chatteris, in aid of the RNLI. Picture: DAN MASONCaroline De Lloyd with some of the prizes to be won at her latest fundraiser in Chatteris, in aid of the RNLI. Picture: DAN MASON

Caroline De Lloyd's husband Tudor De Lloyd was fishing in the North Sea on the couple's boat 'My Woman II' in March last year, but never came back to shore.

Since Mr De Lloyd's death, Caroline has donated the boat to the RNLI at Skegness who tried to save his life and is now holding a raffle on Valentine's Day, offering prizes ranging from cuddly toys to body sets.

"I have wanted to do a lot of fundraisers," Caroline said.

"I went down there and we went on the lifeboat. I have never been on one at Skegness.

"Before my husband's death, I used to help out down the lifeboat station. If Tudor and the boys went fishing, I went to help them for a few hours."

An inquest at Lincoln Coroners' Court heard Mr De Lloyd, 56, had drowned in a boating accident off the coast of Skegness after he jumped off his vessel to inspect a possible leak.

Caroline, who lived in Skegness for over a year, raised £125 from her previous fundraising efforts for the RNLI before Christmas last year and has already received support from the local community.

Fenland businesses have also chipped in to help, including Jack's of Chatteris and Turkish restaurant Pera Palace.

"The people down there make you feel so welcome," she said.

"I see the RNLI's work first-hand; they are helping people 24/7. It is a non-paying charity and the money goes straight into the Skegness base."

Caroline also wants her fundraiser to allow more people to understand who the RNLI are and their work. "When you say the RNLI, have they seen them go out? Have they had the experience?" she said.

"When you see the buoys go out, sometimes they have not saved a life.

"There used to be six to eight boats go out to sea. I would go up to Skegness with them and give them a hand, making tea for customers, doing anything.

"I have contacted friends and they are donating money. I have got some more coming in.

"It means a lot and it is lovely. They are supporting a good charity. I did not expect this level of support, nowhere near it."

The raffle will take place at Islas Emporium & Café, 58 High Street, Chatteris, PE16 6BH this Friday at 11am.

