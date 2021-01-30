News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Postman captures the wonder of wildlife on camera

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:00 AM January 30, 2021   
Chatteris photographer and postman Martyn Jolley has been filming wildlife during the coronavirus lockdown

Chatteris photographer and postman Martyn Jolley has been filming wildlife during the coronavirus lockdown to try and brighten up the day for people. The red-legged partridge he photographed is pictured. - Credit: SUPPLIED

A Fenland postman and photographer has been keeping busy during lockdown 3.0 by continuing to film his own Wildlife In Lockdown series.

Martyn Jolley, who lives in Chatteris, has captured all sorts of animals, including badgers at night, mice looking for crumbs and foxes.

His videos show how nature is carrying on as normal - even while the rest of the world slows down due to the coronavirus.

He said of the videos: “It’s nice to see nature going about its business.

“Capturing their habitats and funny things they do helps to take your mind off of things in our world.

“I hope it will brighten up the day for people.”


