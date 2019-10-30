Advanced search

Fen cheerleading and dance team Boss Elite bag major sponsorship deal with March-based project managers LTS Consultancy

30 October, 2019 - 09:45
March-based cheerleader and dancers Boss Elite have signed a sponsorship deal with LTS Consultancy, also based in the town. Picture: Supplied/Boss Elite

A Fenland-based cheerleading and dance squad have signed a new sponsorship deal to fund new costumes and opportunities for athletes.

Team Boss Elite, based in March, have bagged a deal with construction project managers LTS Consultancy who are also based in the town.

The new deal has already allowed the squad to purchase new equipment which will enable them to do more gymnastics training with members.

Cherry Grimes, head coach, said: "I can't thank LTS Consultancy enough for helping out the athletes at Boss Elite.

"It will help us achieve even more as a small local dance and cheerleading team. The girls are so grateful too and absolutely love their new equipment.

"We have only had two small donated mats for the last year or so which the girls practiced on so getting new bigger equipment has been amazing for them.

"They've all improved loads in both their confidence and skills."

The squad are now looking at taking on new members of all ages and abilities, those interested should contact Cherry on: bosselitex@gmail.com

