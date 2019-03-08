Exclusive

March police officer suspended for allegedly 'making, distributing, possessing' indecent images of children

A March police officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of making / distributing / possessing indecent images of children. Picture: GOOGLE / GOODFREE GOOGLE / GOODFREE

A police officer based at March has been arrested on suspicion of child pornography offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The unnamed police officer was arrested on last Thursday and has been suspended on full pay pending investigation.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police issued the following statement a few minutes ago in response to an inquiry from this newspaper.

The spokesman said: "A police officer based at March Police Station was arrested on May 16 on suspicion of making/distributing/possessing indecent images of children."

You may also want to watch:

The case was initially referred to the IOPC, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales.

They investigate the most serious matters, including deaths following police contact, and set the standards by which the police should handle complaints.

They are independent, and make their own decisions entirely independently of the police and government.

The Cambridgeshire police spokesman said that the IOPC passed the case back for local investigation.

"The officer has been suspended and released on bail," said the spokesman.