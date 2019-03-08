Chatteris man, 21, facing trial on charges of sexual activity with children, the youngest of whom was 10

Benjamin Free of New Road appeared before magistrates in Peterborough on Friday (August 2); he was sent for trial. He faces multiple charges involving sexual activity with children. Archant

A 21-year-old man from Chatteris has appeared in court facing multiple charges involving sexual activity with children, the youngest of whom was 10.

Benjamin Free of New Road appeared before magistrates in Peterborough on Friday (August 2); he was sent for trial.

Free faces a total of 12 charges all under the Sexual Offences Act of 2003. He was remanded in custody and is expected to next make an appearance at Peterborough Crown Court on August 30.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place in Chatteris over a seven month period last year.

Six allegations involve a 10-year-old girl, two involve a 12-year-old, and three relate to incidents with a 14-year-old girl. The remaining charge alleges sexual activity with girl under the age of 13, her specific age is not recorded in the charge sheet.

The court ordered that live television links be used to enable Free to take part in reviews prior to a crown court date being fixed for his trial.