Children at Addenbrooke's Hospital get technology treats from Amazon.

Patients in a children's ward at Addenbrooke's Hospital enjoyed a special delivery of mini robots and technology-themed games.

The team from Amazon stopped by as part of a programme aimed at inspiring the next generation of engineers.

Children were given the chance to imagine the "future innovator" in themselves by spending time at 'Camp Amazon' set up in the hospital.

They engaged in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) activities and learned about technology.

Victor Pulido, site leader at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, said: "Our team had a great time with the boys and girls at Addenbrooke's Hospital and it was lovely to see how enthusiastic they are about STEM."

Stephanie Fairbain, therapeutic play manager, said: "We were really pleased to have the Amazon team visit us again to deliver their programme on a second ward, bringing new and engaging activities to our patients."

The event forms part of the 'Amazon in the Community' programme where the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

