Driving school for 10 to 17-year-olds offering youngsters the chance to get behind wheel of 6.0-litre twin turbo Bentley Flying Spur

This Bentley Flying Spur, worth around �130,000, can be driven by children as young as 10-years-old with the Young Driver school. Picture: Young Driver Young Driver

Would you ever let your child behind the wheel of a £130,000 car powered by a 6.0-litre petrol engine which produces more than 560 horse power?

If the answer was yes, you're in luck. Specialist driving school Young Driver is offering children aged between 10 and 17 the chance to drive the luxury Bentley Flying Spur.

Parents, relax, as you can accompany your child during their drive; sat in the back being chauffeured around with heated or cooled reclining seats.

Lessons cost £49.99 for 30 minutes behind the wheel of the Bentley which has a top speed of 195mph and can travel from 0 to 60mph in around five seconds.

Students must have at least one hour's tuition in one of Young Driver's modest Vauxhall Corsa cars before driving the luxury motor.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: "The Bentley is a very special vehicle and watching the road from this hand-crafted saloon takes driving to a whole new level.

"It is lots of fun for the young driver, but also, it gives them that experience of being behind the wheel of a powerful car.

"It encourages them to consider how different cars handle, and what a responsibility it is to be in control of them. There will be no testing out of the 0-60 capabilities."

The specialist driving school offers lessons to young people from 10-years-old to 17-years-old and has more than 65 venues across the United Kingdom.

Children in Cambridgeshire can take advantage of this unique experience at the East of England Showground in Peterborough.

Ms Waterfield added: "We've delivered over 700,000 lessons in our core fleet of Vauxhall Corsas, and we previously also offered lessons in a Bentley Arnage which recently retired.

"Over 2,000 10 to 17-year olds enjoyed the lessons, with many parents opting to sit in the leather clad rear seats while their youngsters mastered the controls up front.

"The Crewe-built Flying Spur is a worthy successor and we look forward to welcoming more keen young drivers - and parents eager not to be the taxi driver for once.

"The focus behind the wheel for these youngsters is responsible and safe driving.

"We aim to educate young people about the importance of gaining sufficient experience behind the wheel before they take to the road for real.

"Youngsters will undertake the same manoeuvres they do in a standard Young Driver lesson including practising parking, tackling junctions and negotiating roundabouts."

To book a lesson, visit: www.youngdriver.com or call 0844 371 9010.