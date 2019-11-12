Children mark topping out ceremony at Whittlesey school

A building project at a Whittlesey school that will see eight new classrooms, a library and community rooms built has reached its tallest height.

The work at New Road Primary School is set to be completed by spring next year.

There will also be an extension to the existing hall, a new main entrance and headteacher's office.

Pupils were joined by representatives from Whittlesey Town Council, Kier, Aspire Learning Trust and the county council for the topping out ceremony.

Dennis Cotton, construction director at Kier Regional Building Eastern, said: "We gave a short presentation, explaining the ceremonial significance of the event and a ceremonial tree was presented to the pupils to plant in the grounds.

"I'm pleased to say that the project has already seen the completion of refurbishment areas within the existing school over the summer holidays."

Work is being carried out by construction company Kier for Cambridgeshire County Council.

