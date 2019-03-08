Budding bakers raise money for Children in Need in Chatteris

Caterpillar Childcare held a 'Great Caterpillar Bake Off' to raise money to help support less fortunate children across the UK.

The tasty treats were baked by family and friends and judged before being sold on a cake stall.

The winning bake was Aiden and Francesca's M&M raspberry chocolate brownies.

The group also dressed in red to show that we were remembering those who sadly lost their lives in both the world wars.

Siohbon Brookes, from Caterpillar Childcare, said: "The children have had great fun whilst learning the importance of Remembrance Day while raising money for charity."

Children made Pudsey masks and bookmarks.

Games such as 'guess how many sweets in the jar' and 'name the teddy' were also played.

