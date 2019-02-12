Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Did Brexit uncertainty scupper major Chinese investment decision to opt for Holland and not Fenland? Quite likely says council report

PUBLISHED: 11:14 03 March 2019

Cllr David Oliver (left) of Fenland Council advised colleagues that uncertainty over Brexit may have influenced Chinese decision not to invest in Fenland. Right: The New European newspaper launched by Archant in the wake of the referendum vote to leave. Picture: ARCHANT

Cllr David Oliver (left) of Fenland Council advised colleagues that uncertainty over Brexit may have influenced Chinese decision not to invest in Fenland. Right: The New European newspaper launched by Archant in the wake of the referendum vote to leave. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A potential major investment by the Chinese into the Fens has been scuppered partly by uncertainty over Brexit, says a report by Fenland District Council.

Councillor David Oliver, the portfolio holder for growth, told council colleagues that the Chinese interest had stalled and now gone elsewhere.

“A significant Chinese investment has opted for a warehouse in Holland rather than the UK,” he said. “Their European customers are concerned about continuity of deliveries from the UK, in part due to the uncertainty created by Brexit.”

Cllr Oliver’s report was presented along with news that in December there had been other inward investment inquiries.

“One significant new inquiry identified is from an investor looking for 60 new prominent sites per year,” he said. “The inquiry is hoping to identify sites in Fenland that could be in town, edge of centre or out of town locations, with main road frontage with strong pedestrian or traffic flow.”

He said the investor was looking for unit sizes of between 14,000ft2 and 26,500ft2, stand-alone units on 1.5 acres plus.

Cllr Oliver said: “Two further inquiries have been received, one from an existing farming business who is looking for funding to reduce production costs and carbon foot print.”

The other inquiry was from a start-up business, looking to launch in Fenland.

“Advice was provided regarding a new business support programme and potential funding available,” said Cllr Oliver.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Whitemoor Prison riot: six officers taken to hospital with range of injuries after being attacked on C wing. Elite enforcement squad called in.

Whitemoor Prison archive photo of the day prison officers walked out. Today (February 25) six officers were taken from the prison to hospital after violence broke out on C wing. Picture: ARCHANT

More than 100 houses approved to be built in March with thousands of pounds ploughed into the local area

More than 100 houses approved to be built in March with thousands of pounds ploughed into the local area. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Arsonists set fire to car in March

Arsonists set fire to a car in Robshaw Close in March at around 3am today (Wednesday February 27). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Horse injured when a group broke free and ran on to Wimblington bypass

Horse is in collision with two cars in Wimblington bypass. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Two men deny carrying out series of armed robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Both suspects appeared in court today (February 26). Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Whitemoor Prison riot: six officers taken to hospital with range of injuries after being attacked on C wing. Elite enforcement squad called in.

Whitemoor Prison archive photo of the day prison officers walked out. Today (February 25) six officers were taken from the prison to hospital after violence broke out on C wing. Picture: ARCHANT

More than 100 houses approved to be built in March with thousands of pounds ploughed into the local area

More than 100 houses approved to be built in March with thousands of pounds ploughed into the local area. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Arsonists set fire to car in March

Arsonists set fire to a car in Robshaw Close in March at around 3am today (Wednesday February 27). Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Horse injured when a group broke free and ran on to Wimblington bypass

Horse is in collision with two cars in Wimblington bypass. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Two men deny carrying out series of armed robberies in March and Chatteris

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Both suspects appeared in court today (February 26). Picture: IAN CARTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Did Brexit uncertainty scupper major Chinese investment decision to opt for Holland and not Fenland? Quite likely says council report

Cllr David Oliver (left) of Fenland Council advised colleagues that uncertainty over Brexit may have influenced Chinese decision not to invest in Fenland. Right: The New European newspaper launched by Archant in the wake of the referendum vote to leave. Picture: ARCHANT

Jordan Gill wins WBA title fight after the 24-year-old from Chatteris secures a third round win against Emmanuel Dominguez

Jordan Gill took only three rounds to secure the vacant WBA international featherweight title in a decisive victory tonight over Emmanuel Dominguez. The Chatteris boxer was cheered on by home supporters during the title fight at Peterborough Arena. Picture: IAN CARTER

In Pictures: Beautiful first light in Ely captured by news agency photographer Joe Giddens

The sun rises behind Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire, as much of the country enjoys a weekend of unseasonably warm weather. Picture: JOE GIDDENS

Youth, 16, questioned on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm after man in his 50s found in Wisbech with serious injuries

St Peter's Gardens, Wisbech, was cordoned off last night after a man was seriously injured. A witness appeal has been launched. Picture; IAN CARTER

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists