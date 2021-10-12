Gallery

Published: 11:58 AM October 12, 2021

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon. - Credit: JONATHAN LEWIS

A March girl who was born with spina bifida won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon.

Chloe Lewis, who goes to Neale-Wade Academy and has aspirations of becoming a Paralympic athlete, completed the 2.6K course in 9 minutes and 55 seconds.

It's not the first time Chloe has taken a medal home, though, as she previously won bronze in 2018 and silver in 2019 when she was competing in the under 14s events.

Also in 2019, Chloe raised £800 in sponsorship for Moorfields Eye Hospital in London where her grandma Gillian Lewis was receiving treatment for eye cancer.

In 2018, she donated £1,300 of sponsorship money to Buffs Locomotive Lodge based at the March Braza Club

The locomotive lodge club met Chloe in 2012 when she was in need of a new specialist wheelchair to help with her spina bifida.

Her family had been fundraising but they were just short of the final cost.

The club adopted her as their ‘cause to offer assistance’ and provided the rest of the money.

