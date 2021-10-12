News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Chloe brings home the gold at London Mini-Marathon

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:58 AM October 12, 2021   
Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon.

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon. - Credit: JONATHAN LEWIS

A March girl who was born with spina bifida won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon.

Chloe Lewis, who goes to Neale-Wade Academy and has aspirations of becoming a Paralympic athlete, completed the 2.6K course in 9 minutes and 55 seconds.

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon.

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon. - Credit: JONATHAN LEWIS

It's not the first time Chloe has taken a medal home, though, as she previously won bronze in 2018 and silver in 2019 when she was competing in the under 14s events.

Also in 2019, Chloe raised £800 in sponsorship for Moorfields Eye Hospital in London where her grandma Gillian Lewis was receiving treatment for eye cancer.

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon.

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon. - Credit: JONATHAN LEWIS

In 2018, she donated £1,300 of sponsorship money to Buffs Locomotive Lodge based at the March Braza Club

The locomotive lodge club met Chloe in 2012 when she was in need of a new specialist wheelchair to help with her spina bifida.

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon.

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon. - Credit: JONATHAN LEWIS

Her family had been fundraising but they were just short of the final cost.

You may also want to watch:

The club adopted her as their ‘cause to offer assistance’ and provided the rest of the money.

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon.

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon. - Credit: JONATHAN LEWIS

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon.

Chloe Lewis, of March, won gold in the under 17s women’s wheelchair race at the London Mini-Marathon. - Credit: JONATHAN LEWIS

Chloe Lewis (pictured at Buffs) has donated £1,300 to Buffs Locomotive Lodge based at the March Braz

Chloe Lewis (pictured at Buffs) has donated £1,300 to Buffs Locomotive Lodge based at the March Braza Club after competing in the junior wheelchair race at the London Marathon. Picture: Submitted - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 Girl, 6, in lucky escape after 'hit and run' on B1101
  2. 2 Man dies in three-car A47 crash and another remains in life-threatening condition
  3. 3 'Plague' of flies in Huntingdonshire villages
  1. 4 Restaurant 'humbled' to mark 10 years in business
  2. 5 Man dies after single-car crash near Godmanchester
  3. 6 Family pay tribute to 'truly special individual' killed in A1307 crash
  4. 7 Jail for disqualified driver who killed war veteran then left the UK
  5. 8 Mum's 26-mile charity walk raises nearly £3,000 for hospital that’s helping daughter
  6. 9 7 of the best pumpkin picking locations in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Boy, 15, arrested amid crackdown on deliberate fires
March News
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cannabis found at house in Whittlesey

Cambs Live | Updated

Man arrested after cannabis worth £250,000 uncovered

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Driver flees scene following three-car crash in Wimblington Road, March.

Cambs Live

Driver flees scene of three vehicle March crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Man caught urinating in Wimblington

Cambs Live | Video

Couple in disbelief after man urinates on property

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The parents who assaulted their six-week-old baby girl were sentenced at Cambridgeshire Crown Court today (October 8). 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Parents jailed after 'shocking and upsetting' case of child cruelty

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon