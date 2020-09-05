Driver who decamped from vehicle and fled officers on foot after police pursuit is arrested

A driver who decamped from his vehicle and fled officers on foot in Manea after a police pursuit that started in Norfolk before passing through Christchurch was arrested for a number of driving offences.

Police said the silver BMW failed to stop for Norfolk Police in the Norfolk Force area.

A controlled pursuit commenced and ended up coming towards to Cambridgeshire border. The pursuit came into Cambridgeshire near to Christchurch and the vehicle came into Manea.

The driver decamped from the vehicle in Manea and officers from Norfolk Police were in hot pursuit on foot.

The man was then arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre at King’s Lynn.

There was no requirement for Cambs officers at this incident.