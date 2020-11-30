Vandals strike at village venue in ‘disheartening’ spate of incidents

A light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPER Archant

A Fenland community centre was targeted by vandals during a spate of incidents in the space of a week, which its chairman has called “disheartening”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPER A light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPER

Letters at the front of Christchurch Community Centre were ripped off, a light was damaged and guttering was removed the week beginning November 23.

Geoff Harper, chairman of the Christchurch Recreation Ground charity and a parish councillor, said the venue has not suffered any similar incidents before and that there are plans to install CCTV cameras around the building.

“We’ve got to have an electrician as well as the guttering replaced, which I think would cost around £300-400,” Cllr Harper said.

“I think the fact we will have signs up stating CCTV will be a deterrent in its own right, plus it will give us the ability to see what’s going on.

A light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPER A light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPER

“It’s very disheartening to see the damage. The hall is voluntary-run and there are a few people in the village that have put a lot of time and effort to make it a good place.”

The matter has been referred to parish clerk Dave Gibbs and Cambridgeshire police.

Any witnesses of the incident or any similar activity is asked to contact any member of Christchurch Parish Council at http://www.christchurchparishcouncil.org.uk/index.php/who-s-who.

You may also want to watch: