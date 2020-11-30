Advanced search

Vandals strike at village venue in ‘disheartening’ spate of incidents

PUBLISHED: 11:22 30 November 2020

A light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPER

A light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPER

Archant

A Fenland community centre was targeted by vandals during a spate of incidents in the space of a week, which its chairman has called “disheartening”.

A light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPERA light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPER

Letters at the front of Christchurch Community Centre were ripped off, a light was damaged and guttering was removed the week beginning November 23.

Geoff Harper, chairman of the Christchurch Recreation Ground charity and a parish councillor, said the venue has not suffered any similar incidents before and that there are plans to install CCTV cameras around the building.

“We’ve got to have an electrician as well as the guttering replaced, which I think would cost around £300-400,” Cllr Harper said.

“I think the fact we will have signs up stating CCTV will be a deterrent in its own right, plus it will give us the ability to see what’s going on.

A light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPERA light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPER

“It’s very disheartening to see the damage. The hall is voluntary-run and there are a few people in the village that have put a lot of time and effort to make it a good place.”

The matter has been referred to parish clerk Dave Gibbs and Cambridgeshire police.

Any witnesses of the incident or any similar activity is asked to contact any member of Christchurch Parish Council at http://www.christchurchparishcouncil.org.uk/index.php/who-s-who.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Christmas lights committee thanks volunteers for brightening up village despite pandemic

Benwick Christmas Lights Committee has thanked the volunteers who made this year’s display possible despite the pandemic. Picture: LOIS HOPKINS

Colin, 84, reveals the final total from his vintage cycle fundraiser

Colin Bedford, 84, from March took part in a sponsored cycle ride on a variety of vintage bikes and wearing costume's matching the theme of the bike's era. He was raising money for Diabetes UK and Hinchingbrooke Hospital, which is visits monthly for medical treatment. Pictures: Colin Bedford

Vandals strike at village venue in ‘disheartening’ spate of incidents

A light was damaged, letters were ripped off and guttering was removed by vandals during a spate of incidents at Christchurch Community Centre. Picture: GEOFF HARPER

Drunk man arrested after driving into water-filled dike

The driver of a Fiat driven into a dike was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Norfolk Police

How this Asda shopping delivery driver hopes to tackle loneliness over Christmas

Wisbech Asda delivery driver Geoff Norris will wear a Happy To Chat badge in a bid to tackle loneliness over the festive period. Picture: Supplied/Asda