Christian Smith electrifies audience at hometown album release show

Christian Smith could not have asked for a more suitable venue or atmosphere to showcase his talent.

The singer-songwriter attracted a healthy following at his 'Revival' album release show on Saturday, providing the audience with a unique blend of Americana rock songs.

Oozing with confidence, hits including 'Chains' and 'Jackson' managed to transform The Sportsman in Chatteris into a hub of electricity.

Throughout the concert, Christian was supported by a backing band, including head of GingerDog Records, Alan Duncan.

To cap off a fruitful evening, Christian sang 'Auburn Sky', which spiked into the iTunes Country Chart's top five.

Merchandise and albums were also available to buy on the night at the all-ticket event.

After the show, Christian, who prepares for his European Tour with Vincent Knight starting this weekend, said: "I was really pleased with the turnout.

"It was nice to play the songs to a really attentive hometown audience."

To buy Christian's album, head over to https://christiansmithmusic.bandcamp.com/releases.