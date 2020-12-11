‘We are sorry... we tried’: Charity lorry convoy organisers threatened with £10,000 fines

Organisers of a Christmas charity truck convoy planned to begin in Chatteris have been threatened with £10,000 fines. Picture: Harry Rutter Archant

Organisers of a Christmas charity truck convoy have been threatened with £10,000 fines by the police and local council if the event goes ahead.

Nathan Cowling and Danny Whitmore, the pair behind the charity convoy that finished at Peterborough City Hospital in May, have been warned.

The boys had planned another event for Saturday, December 19 starting at Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris in aid of children in need this Christmas.

The pair hoped to raise as much money as possible for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Action Duchenne, a charity which supports those with the rare genetic condition.

More than £4,800 has been raised on JustGiving ahead of the rally which has been forced into cancellation due to Covid-19.

Mr Whitmore said: “We unfortunately have been contacted by various people including police, highways and they have stopped us doing the Christmas convoy for the children.

“Things have been a little crazy the past few weeks trying to get one thing after another sorted and perfect for the convoy.

“Myself and Nathan had a phone call with the authorities the other night and they are doing all they can to postpone this convoy.

“We have been told by the police the highways the council the health and safety committee that if we carry on with the event and people come to see us then we will be fined £10,000 each.

“The convoy has played a huge part in mine and Nathan’s life since we did the first one and we are absolutely devastated that we have to postpone it.

“We can’t risk the fine nor can we risk you guys getting fines also. We have tried everything we can to get them to allow us to carry on but I’m afraid they weren’t having any of it.

“Mainly because of Covid. We weren’t even allowed people from a different county to attend because of their different tiers in Covid.

“We are gutted that this can’t go ahead but believe us we will come back bigger and better next year. We hope you all understand and we truly hope you will support us next year!

“The money already raised will still go to the to children’s charities which is already at a phenomenal amount thanks to you guys.

“We are deeply sorry but I’m afraid our hands are tightly tied. We also thank you all for your incredible support throughout all of this.

“Please get in touch with either of us if you so wish. Once again, we are sorry but we tried.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charityconvoy