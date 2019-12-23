Additional stop-checks introduced as Cambs cops crackdown on drink and drug driving this Christmas

The handful of faces of those jailed this year for drink and drug driving offences amid Cambs cops' crackdown this Christmas. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops Supplied/Cambs Cops

More than 600 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Cambridgeshire between October last year and this September, police have revealed.

Shocking footage of a dangerous driver narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops Shocking footage of a dangerous driver narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

Cambs cops have now launched a crackdown campaign this month and are urging drivers not to "ruin Christmas for themselves and others".

Officers released mug shot images of a handful of people who were jailed this year following drink and drug driving offences in the region.

Badrul Khan narrowly missed a father and his baby son when he crashed his car in Peterborough earlier this year.

Badrul Khan (pictured) narrowly missed a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops Badrul Khan (pictured) narrowly missed a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

This newspaper released the harrowing CCTV footage from the incident on Lincoln Road in the Cambridgeshire city in January.

Chief Inspector Jon Roche, head of roads policing for Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire said: "We want people to remember Christmas for all the right reasons.

"It should be a happy time but driving under the influence of drink or drugs can change that in a heartbeat.

According to Cambridgeshire Constabulary, Between October 2018 and September this year, 239 people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: Cambs Cops Tommy Whitmore, 26, from Pinchbeck, in Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving. Picture: Cambs Cops

A further 649 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving, this included 79 suspected drink drivers and 31 suspected drug drivers during December 2018 alone.

Being caught drink or drug driving could result in a 12-month driving ban, up to six months in prison, a fine of up to £5,000 and a criminal record.

Tommy Whitmore caused a collision which killed three members of one family - including a young mother and father. He was both drunk and under the influence of cannabis.

Officers will now be conducting additional stop-checks throughout this month to combat drink and drug drivers.

Chief Inspector Jon Roche added: "Our campaign is not about spoiling peoples' fun. It is about ensuring they don't do something that jeopardises it.

"Drink and drug driving can bring financial hardship, pain and loneliness which is a far cry from Christmas festivities we all want to enjoy.

"If you are going out this Christmas please plan ahead and make sure you get home safely. Book a taxi or agree a designated sober driver within your group.

"It is also important to ensure you are not over the limit the next day as this can still impair your ability to drive."

Officers are also urging members of the public to report drink or drug driving via the dedicated, confidential hotline.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7, and gives people the chance to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on our roads.