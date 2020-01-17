March woman 'heartbroken' after number of irreplaceable items - including gold Omega watch - stolen in Christmas Day burglary

A woman from March has been left "heartbroken" after her home was ransacked on Christmas Day and a number of irreplaceable items were taken.

A family watch belonging to her late father and military medals were amongst the items taken in the burglary on Riverbank Close just after midnight on December 25.

The victim returned to her home to find the side door had been broken down and items were missing - including Christmas presents from under the tree.

Police say the house would have been broken into between 8.30pm on December 24 and just after midnight on December 25.

A number of sentimental items were taken, including a 1970s gold Omega Watch, which belonged to the victim's late father.

It had an elasticated strap and a distinctive moon and sun image on the dark blue clock face.

Two Second World War medals belonging to the victim's late grandfather were also taken.

They weren't engraved but one was for services to the Black Watch division and another awarded for playing the bagpipes for the Queen.

They were wrapped in a cloth and placed in a 1970s Golden Virginia tin.

Finally a gold-plated pocket watch, belonging to the victim's late grandfather and described as being "a bit old and battered" was also taken with the haul.

The victim spoke of her devastation at losing items so close to her heart. She said: "Lots of things were taken that night, including expensive Christmas gifts.

"But it's the items belonging to my late father and grandfather that upset me the most and I can never replace them. I am utterly heartbroken.

"I remember these items from when I was a little girl and the watch is all I have left to remind me of my father. We were very close and it would mean the world to me to get it back.

"I feel so sad and down about what has happened and it will take a long time for me to feel comfortable in my own home again.

"I have even considered moving. People don't realise or see the devastation and fear that they cause the victims they burgle."

DC Adam Blake from the northern burglary team, said: "This is a truly heart-breaking case and the team and I will work tirelessly to get justice for the victim, as we do for all our cases.

"Being burgled is a traumatic experience at any time, but for it to happen at Christmas is awful and a completely cruel act.

"A number of high-value items were taken, but it is the distinctive and irreplaceable personal items mentioned that the victim is desperate to be reunited with.

"I would urge anyone who has any information or who has been offered or seen these items to get in touch with police immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference number 35/91819/19.

"Burglary is a priority area for the force and dedicated teams covering the north and south of the county are committed to bringing perpetrators to justice, reuniting people with their items and preventing further burglaries."