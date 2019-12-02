Christmas fundraiser to support ex military people to take place at Chatteris Jack's

Reindeers and elves at Jack's to support military charity. Picture: HARRY RUTTER HARRY RUTTER

The celebration will take place on Sunday (December 8) alongside Walking With The Wounded's charity campaign.

Money raised will be directly support employment, mental health and care coordination programmes for ex military people.

Jack's has also organised a Christmas treasure hunt and has hidden Christmas baubles containing prizes including Jack's gift cards.

Andy Sloan, from Walking With The Wounded, said: "Any donations will support veterans who are socially isolated to get back into work and independence, so that next Christmas they can support themselves and their families."

Wayne Moore, store manager at Jack's Chatteris, said: "We wanted to do something fun for our local community to celebrate the festive season."

The event will take place between 11am and 3pm on Sunday and baubles will be hidden from Friday (December 6).