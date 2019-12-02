Advanced search

Christmas fundraiser to support ex military people to take place at Chatteris Jack's

02 December, 2019 - 17:56
Reindeers and elves at Jack's to support military charity. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

The celebration will take place on Sunday (December 8) alongside Walking With The Wounded's charity campaign.

Money raised will be directly support employment, mental health and care coordination programmes for ex military people.

Jack's has also organised a Christmas treasure hunt and has hidden Christmas baubles containing prizes including Jack's gift cards.

Andy Sloan, from Walking With The Wounded, said: "Any donations will support veterans who are socially isolated to get back into work and independence, so that next Christmas they can support themselves and their families."

Wayne Moore, store manager at Jack's Chatteris, said: "We wanted to do something fun for our local community to celebrate the festive season."

The event will take place between 11am and 3pm on Sunday and baubles will be hidden from Friday (December 6).

‘I’m the father of two sons… one was born a girl’: Father opens up about LGBT+ charity helping son’s transition

Cambridgeshire dad Terry Furlong (centre) has opened up about a LGBT+ charity helping with his son’s transition (Noah - right). Picture: Supplied/Kite Trust

Police warn motorists to drive to weather conditions after car crashes into tree at Mill Hill roundabout at March

Police issued a warning to motorists about driving to weather conditions after a car crashed into a tree at the Mill Hill roundabout on the outskirts of March. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FAECBOOK

Our highlights as hundreds fill the streets for March’s annual Christmas market

Stalls filled Broad Street and High Street in March for the annual Christmas market on Sunday, December 1. Picture: Ian Carter

3…2…1… BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s John Devine switches on March Christmas lights

Hundreds attended the annual March Christmas lights switch-on in Market Square on Friday, November 29. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Man charged with stealing a car in Whittlesey and driving it whilst uninsured and unlicensed

Matthew Elsom, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft of a vehicle after stealing a car from Stafford Way in Whittlesey. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

