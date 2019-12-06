Advanced search

Video

If you go down to Coates today you're sure of a big surprise - a combine harvester decked out for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 17:32 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 06 December 2019

Ben Burgess Coates has pulled out the stops for an fantastic Christmas display outside their branch. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Ben Burgess Coates has pulled out the stops for an fantastic Christmas display outside their branch. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Archant

If you head to Coates in the run up to Christmas you'll see something rather unusual - a combine harvester illuminated in neon green lights with three silver reindeer perched on its roof.

Ben Burgess Coates has pulled out the stops for an fantastic Christmas display outside their branch. Picture: BEN JOLLEYBen Burgess Coates has pulled out the stops for an fantastic Christmas display outside their branch. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

The eye-catching attraction - which required a team of people, hundreds of LEDs and took three weeks to put together - is sat on a mound as you enter agricultural dealership Ben Burgess Coates on Eldernell Lane.

"It's something a bit different and you certainly can't miss it," says branch manager Tony Fincham. "There was one member of staff, Hugh Gilligan, who put the most work into it - he spent hours putting it all together."

But why did the firm decide to create a Christmas display?

"There is no real reason why we've done it; just because it's Christmas really, and that it looks good," said Tony.

"Everyone has really risen to the challenge and gone the extra mile to make this year's attraction standout.

"It makes people stop, brings them in and really helps to put Coates on the map too." "It's the second year we've done something like this but the first time round - illuminating a forage harvester - they did it as more of an experiment.

"This year we thought we would take it one step further and do something bigger and better."

The switch-on is in aid of a Christmas event that the company is holding next Saturday (December 14) from 8am to 5pm. As well as a Santa's grotto for children, there will be mince pies, mulled wine, hot chocolate, toy tractor rides and a visit from Father Christmas (from 10am to 2pm).

Earlier this year the Coates branch held a tractor run which saw 40 to 50 vehicles make their way through Fen villages.

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Workmates become ‘Fenland river rescue squad’ after disabled woman’s Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Prison staff say London Bridge killer Usman Khan would have met victim Jack Merritt at Whitemoor

Handout file photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a composed image of (left) Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and (right) Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, both formally identified by the Metropolitan Police as the two victims who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday. Inquests into the deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims will be opened at the Old Bailey. Picture: FILE

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Most Read

March carer who sprayed screaming dementia sufferer in the face with water is banned from working with vulnerable people

Care worker Louise Fage, of Wisbech Road, March, sprayed a dementia sufferer in the face with water for 30 seconds while she screamed and cried. The incident happened when Fage was working at Askham House Care Home in Doddington. She has been banned from working with vulnerable people. Picture: FACEBOOK

Workmates become ‘Fenland river rescue squad’ after disabled woman’s Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

Lorry driver’s first ever shift ends on its side as they roll artic into ditch on straight Fen road

The B1040, Whittlesey where a lorry driver on their first ever shift rolled into a ditch. Picture: Twitter/@RoadPoliceBCH

Prison staff say London Bridge killer Usman Khan would have met victim Jack Merritt at Whitemoor

Handout file photo issued by Metropolitan Police of a composed image of (left) Jack Merritt, 25, of Cottenham, Cambridgeshire and (right) Saskia Jones, 23, of Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, both formally identified by the Metropolitan Police as the two victims who died following the terrorist attack near to London Bridge on Friday. Inquests into the deaths of London Bridge terror attack victims will be opened at the Old Bailey. Picture: FILE

Thieves break into The Three Tuns pub in Doddington and steal 13 containers of used cooking oil

The Three Tuns pub in Doddington was broken into this morning (Tuesday December 3) and property was stolen.

Latest from the Cambs Times

If you go down to Coates today you’re sure of a big surprise - a combine harvester decked out for Christmas

Ben Burgess Coates has pulled out the stops for an fantastic Christmas display outside their branch. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Three arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in his 30s in Wisbech

Magpas air ambulance was dispatched to Wisbech today but a man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene of an incident in John F Kennedy Court. Three arrests on suspicion of murder have been made. Pictures; ARCHANT

Workmates become ‘Fenland river rescue squad’ after disabled woman’s Fiesta slips into the water along Sixteen Foot

From left: Kiam Green, James Buddle, Richard Buddle, who rescued motorist from car in the river at Sixteen Foot, Christchurch

My First General Election: ‘I’ve learned a lot about the candidates and I think I’m ready to make my decision’ – Harry Rutter

After spending time with the candidates, Harry Rutter (pictured) says he is ready to make his decision in the general election. Picture: Archant/File

Air ambulance and police at scene of incident in Wisbech following ‘concern over welfare of a man’ in John F Kennedy Court

Magpas air ambulance and land ambulances at the scene of ongoing emergency in Wisbech today. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists