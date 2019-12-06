Video

If you go down to Coates today you're sure of a big surprise - a combine harvester decked out for Christmas

Ben Burgess Coates has pulled out the stops for an fantastic Christmas display outside their branch. Picture: BEN JOLLEY Archant

If you head to Coates in the run up to Christmas you'll see something rather unusual - a combine harvester illuminated in neon green lights with three silver reindeer perched on its roof.

The eye-catching attraction - which required a team of people, hundreds of LEDs and took three weeks to put together - is sat on a mound as you enter agricultural dealership Ben Burgess Coates on Eldernell Lane.

"It's something a bit different and you certainly can't miss it," says branch manager Tony Fincham. "There was one member of staff, Hugh Gilligan, who put the most work into it - he spent hours putting it all together."

But why did the firm decide to create a Christmas display?

"There is no real reason why we've done it; just because it's Christmas really, and that it looks good," said Tony.

"Everyone has really risen to the challenge and gone the extra mile to make this year's attraction standout.

"It makes people stop, brings them in and really helps to put Coates on the map too." "It's the second year we've done something like this but the first time round - illuminating a forage harvester - they did it as more of an experiment.

"This year we thought we would take it one step further and do something bigger and better."

The switch-on is in aid of a Christmas event that the company is holding next Saturday (December 14) from 8am to 5pm. As well as a Santa's grotto for children, there will be mince pies, mulled wine, hot chocolate, toy tractor rides and a visit from Father Christmas (from 10am to 2pm).

Earlier this year the Coates branch held a tractor run which saw 40 to 50 vehicles make their way through Fen villages.