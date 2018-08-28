Advanced search

Christmas lights dazzle for competition winner in March

PUBLISHED: 16:30 29 December 2018

Christmas lights dazzle for competition winner Brenda in Morton Avenue, March. Picture: ROB SKOULDING

Archant

A dazzling display of thousands of lights in the form of snowmen, reindeer, Christmas trees and candy canes have seen a house in March scoop top prize.

Brenda from Morton Avenue was awarded with a trophy for her efforts as her house was named as having the best display in this year’s Best Christmas Lights Competition.

The annual competition sees houses in the town decorate to impress so that Santa can spot their house from the sky.

It comes as Daddy Cabs and Thing-Me-Bobs were named Best Dressed Windows in the town with their winter wonderland displays last week.

