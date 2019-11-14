WIN: A Christmas meal at Cassanos in March and spend the afternoon with veterans

Veterans tuck in to cooked breakfast at Cassanos earlier this year. Now you can win a Christmas meal at the venue. Picture: ANDREW PUGH Archant

Here's your chance to win a delicious Christmas meal and spend an afternoon with inspiring veterans.

The Cambs Times has been given two tickets for Christmas dinner with the March Armed Forces Club at Cassanos, March.

The club usually meet the first Saturday of the month for breakfast at the High Street bar/restaurant, to talk about their time spent in the armed forces.

More than 80 veterans attend to support each other and tell stories of their past in a warm and welcoming environment.

Former mayor Andrew Pugh, who set up the initiative in April this year, said: "It's a great place for those who have served to meet and shed a light on their stories with people who have been through the same thing.

"At the breakfast club they also get tea, coffee and an all you can eat breakfast.

"Cassanos will kindly be doing Christmas lunch for us too at a reduced cost, so we wanted to welcome two other guests via this competition to join us and celebrate too."

The Christmas meal is set to take place on December 7 from 12noon. There will be wine and other refreshments available on the tables.

Live music will come from Chris Elliott.

Two winners will chosen at random for the Christmas meal, and be able to collect a voucher from the Cambs Times offices (opposite Cassanos).

Anyone over the age of 18 can enter and doesn't have to have served in the armed forces.

Simply answer this question:

What date does Boxing Day fall on?

- Send your correct answer to clare.butler@archant.co.uk with the subject heading CHRISTMAS MEAL COMP by 9am on Monday November 25.

- All entries must include a daytime telephone number so we can contact winners.

If anyone would like to buy a ticket for the meal for £10 then seats are still available by getting in touch with Cassanos.

The group is also arranging a fundraising ball at March Braza Club to take place on July 3 next year, to raise money for homeless ex-veterans in and around March.

More details will be released nearer the time.

The breakfast club is organised by Jeff Walters, Maureen McCaig, John Mayfield, Ian and Tracey Littler, Chris Elliot and Lesley Leigh Williams-Day.