War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH Archant

A 91-year-old war hero from Ely enjoyed an afternoon of nostalgia with 63 fellow veterans at a Christmas meal in March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH

Tom Cross joined his daughter-in-law Ann as the prize winners of the festive competition by the March Armed Forces and Veterans Club held at Cassanos.

The club usually meet the first Saturday of the month for breakfast at the High Street restaurant.

Mr Cross joined the South Wales Borderers in 1945 and was stationed at Brecon.

He also met flying ace Sir Douglas Bader at the RAF Hospital in Ely in the early 1950s.

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH

Mr Cross was sent to Germany to guard prisoners at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

He also went to Auschwitz concentration camp and Treblinka.

A sight he said that he would "never forget" was how thin the people were in the concentration camps.

Daughter-in-law Ann joined Tom to share his story with other veterans who were treated to a full course Christmas menu and live entertainment.

Former mayor Andrew Pugh, who set up the club in April this year, said: "Banter and memories flooded the room with old friends catching up and new friends being made."

You may also want to watch: