Advanced search

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March

PUBLISHED: 10:22 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 17 December 2019

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH

Archant

A 91-year-old war hero from Ely enjoyed an afternoon of nostalgia with 63 fellow veterans at a Christmas meal in March.

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH

Tom Cross joined his daughter-in-law Ann as the prize winners of the festive competition by the March Armed Forces and Veterans Club held at Cassanos.

The club usually meet the first Saturday of the month for breakfast at the High Street restaurant.

Mr Cross joined the South Wales Borderers in 1945 and was stationed at Brecon.

He also met flying ace Sir Douglas Bader at the RAF Hospital in Ely in the early 1950s.

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH

Mr Cross was sent to Germany to guard prisoners at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

He also went to Auschwitz concentration camp and Treblinka.

A sight he said that he would "never forget" was how thin the people were in the concentration camps.

Daughter-in-law Ann joined Tom to share his story with other veterans who were treated to a full course Christmas menu and live entertainment.

Former mayor Andrew Pugh, who set up the club in April this year, said: "Banter and memories flooded the room with old friends catching up and new friends being made."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

£120,000 state-of-the-art skate park opens in March

Celebrating the opening of the new skate park in March are, from left, Simon Bell, Fenland District Council's leisure and open spaces contract manager; Mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding; skateboarder Ben Davies; Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of FDC and district and town councillor; Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC’s portfolio holder for the environment; Kevin Wilkins, FDC’s horticultural officer; Phil Hughes, FDC’s head of leisure services; and Jayne Manders from Young People March. Picture: AMY AMPS

Disqualified driver ‘put lives of innocent road users in danger’ after leading police on car chase around Whittlesey in dad’s Audi A5

Disqualified driver Callum Foster, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, jailed for 14 months for ‘putting the lives of innocent road users in danger’ when he lead police on a dangerous car chase around Whittlesey in his dad’s Audi A5. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Tumble dryer fire spreads to houses in Murrow

A tumble dryer fire that started in the conservatory of a house in Inham's Close, Murrow, spread to the house and the property next door. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Jail for Thorney ‘predator’ who exposed himself to eight-year-old girl before assaulting her

Christopher Sellers, of St Mary’s Close, Thorney, exposed himself to an eight-year-old girl in a sports centre before assaulting her. The 70-year-old has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

Most Read

£120,000 state-of-the-art skate park opens in March

Celebrating the opening of the new skate park in March are, from left, Simon Bell, Fenland District Council's leisure and open spaces contract manager; Mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding; skateboarder Ben Davies; Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of FDC and district and town councillor; Cllr Peter Murphy, FDC’s portfolio holder for the environment; Kevin Wilkins, FDC’s horticultural officer; Phil Hughes, FDC’s head of leisure services; and Jayne Manders from Young People March. Picture: AMY AMPS

Disqualified driver ‘put lives of innocent road users in danger’ after leading police on car chase around Whittlesey in dad’s Audi A5

Disqualified driver Callum Foster, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, jailed for 14 months for ‘putting the lives of innocent road users in danger’ when he lead police on a dangerous car chase around Whittlesey in his dad’s Audi A5. Picture: POLICE

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd

Tumble dryer fire spreads to houses in Murrow

A tumble dryer fire that started in the conservatory of a house in Inham's Close, Murrow, spread to the house and the property next door. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE

Jail for Thorney ‘predator’ who exposed himself to eight-year-old girl before assaulting her

Christopher Sellers, of St Mary’s Close, Thorney, exposed himself to an eight-year-old girl in a sports centre before assaulting her. The 70-year-old has been jailed for a year. Picture: POLICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

Pupils get first tour of Cromwell Community College’s new primary phase development

Pupils get first tour of Cromwell Community College’s new primary phase development. Picture: ATHENE COMMS

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March

War hero Tom, 91, enjoys Christmas meal at veterans club in March with his daughter-in-law Ann. Picture: ANDREW PUGH

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech St Mary ‘won’t give up’ says Taylor after nine-goal thriller with Framlingham Town

Wisbech St Mary in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North action. Picture: IAN CARTER

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

As the floods return to Welney, parish councillor Ken Goodger questions what happened to the warning signs and the barriers for the A1101

Cars and vans tackle the flooded Wash Road, Welney, on the A1101 as flood water pours across the carriageway. Picture; DMJ Imagery Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists