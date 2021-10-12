Tributes paid to 'loving father and perfect son' killed in A47 crash
- Credit: POLICE
A man who died following a collision on the A47 near Wittering on Friday (8 October) has been remembered as "a loving father and perfect son".
Christopher Hunt, 33, of Branston Road, Uppingham, died when the red Ford Fiesta he was driving was involved in a collision with two other vehicles at about 8.10pm.
The drivers and passengers in the other two vehicles, a grey BMW M8 and a black Range Rover, received various injuries with one person in a life-threatening condition.
In a statement, Mr Hunt’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated by the loss of Chris.
"He was a loving father and perfect son, who will be missed by all his family, friends and colleagues.”
Anyone who saw the crash, or has any information or dashcam footage from the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
They can do this via webchat, online forms or call 101, quoting incident 488 of 8 October.
