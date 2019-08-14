Advanced search

Flower festival to take place in Doddington over Bank Holiday weekend

14 August, 2019 - 12:19
Stunning displays are set to capture the imagination of residents at St Mary’s Church flower festival in Doddington. Picture: CHURCH

Stunning displays are set to capture the imagination of visitors at St Mary's Church flower festival in Doddington.

The theme of this year's event will be 'Magic of the Movies' featuring blooms that are worthy of a place in the spotlight.

There will be a bottle stall, bric-a-brac, cakes, live music and a prize draw. Admission is £1.

The festival will run from Friday August 23 to Monday August 26 from 10am to 5pm, except on Sunday August 25 when it will be from 1pm to 5pm. Admission is £1.

If you feel like enjoying a sing-song then a songs of praise celebration of music as part of the flower festival will also take place on the Sunday at 6.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

On the second Friday of every month a Doddington Friday Night Live event also takes place at the church, offering a joyful service of praise and worship.

