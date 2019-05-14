High-wire acts, jugglers and clowns coming to Skylark as circus show aims to entertain Fenland every day from May to June

The circus is coming to town, from May to September, at the Skylark Garden Centre on Manea Road near March. Picture: SKYLARK SKYLARK

High-wire performers, clowns and jugglers are all on their way to the Fens as they prepare to stay at the Skylark Garden Centre from May until June.

In a first for Skylark, the circus will be entertaining visitors every day from Saturday, May 25 all the way until Sunday, June 2.

Organisers say they have worked very hard to ensure "quality acts" were booked for the eight-day event aptly named 'The Funyard and Circus'.

The big top isn't the only thing opening on Saturday (25); also on offer is a nine-metre tall castle with three tube slides, pig racing, tractor rides and an inflatable 'jumping pillow'.

Edward Gowler of Skylark said: "We are all so looking forward to the circus. It's a completely new venture for us and we are sure it will be a great success.

"We have worked very carefully to ensure we have quality acts and it will be a great show."

Shows will run each day at 11am and 3.30pm at the Manea Road site - visitors can enjoy the rest of the funyard while they wait for a circus show.

For more information, visit: www.skylark-events.co.uk