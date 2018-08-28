Soham mum becomes an ambassador for a road death charity after her daughter was killed by a drunk driver

Claire Danks has been appointed as an ambassador for the Road Victims Trust after her daughter Lauren was killed by a drink driver in 2016 Archant

A Soham mum has been chosen to be an ambassador for a charity that supports families suffering the loss of a loved one in a road crash after her 22 year old daughter was killed by a drunk driver.

The Road Victims Trust (RVT), which provides emotional and practical support to the relatives of people killed on the road, are proud to announce that Claire Danks is taking on the role.

Claire Danks, 45, from Soham, received the service of the RVT after the death of her daughter, Lauren, in November 2016.

Lauren, a senior beauty therapist, was travelling back from her shift at Centre Parcs, Elveden, when three-time drink-driver Nelson Curtis, from Lakenheath, crashed into her car on the A11 at Barton Mills and then fled the scene.

Curtis, who was more than twice the drink-drive limit and travelling at 124mph, was jailed for his reckless actions.

Claire said: “The RVT have been a huge part in helping us as a family at the worst time. They have given us the tools to help rebuild a new life for our family together.

“I do believe this would not of been possible to do without the support from our counsellor.

“To be asked to be part of the RVT is an honour. To support the charity so they can go on supporting other families at the worst time of their life, to bring awareness of the dangers on the road in memory of our daughter Lauren.”

Mark Turner, chief executive of RVT, said: “You cannot help but be moved by the sheer bravery and dignity of Claire and the whole family. “Their actions will raise awareness and provide comfort to numerous other people. The RVT team is proud to work alongside them.”

Curtis, an electrician, was jailed for seven years and banned from driving for eight-and-a-half years, after which he will have to take an extended retest.

Judge Rupert Overbury described him at the trial as a coward for fleeing the scene of a fatal crash without stopping.

• To learn more about the work of RVT visit their website.

• The Trust supports all those affected by a road death in Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire and each year provides its bespoke counselling service to more than 500 people.