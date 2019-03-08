Doddington's Claire Smith finishes this year's London Marathon in four-and-a-half hours for antenatal charity

A London Marathon runner from the Fens finished this year’s capital sprint in just over four-and-a-half hours – all in aid of an antenatal charity.

Claire Smith from Doddington ran for Antenatal Results and Choices, a charity which helped her through her second pregnancy.

The 37-year-old, whose finish time was 4:31:19, raised more than £1,800 for the charity which supports parents before, during and after antenatal screening.

Ms Smith, a Bodymode Running Club member, raised money through online campaigns, bucket collections and by having a stall at the town's Christmas fair.

She said: “I had always dreamed of running London since watching it on TV as a child and when the miles got tough I kept reminding myself that I was living my dream!

“The atmosphere in London was electric, from the journey on the tube to running the last few hundred yards down the Mall.

“Nothing had prepared me for the crowds, it was truly amazing and a day to remember and I would like to thank everyone for their generosity and support.”