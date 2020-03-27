Video

Watch as residents come together to ‘Clap for Carers’ on the frontline amid coronavirus pandemic

Residents across Cambridgeshire stood on their doorsteps and applauded the carers and NHS staff on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted Archant

Residents stood on their doorsteps and applauded the carers and NHS staff working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of your videos:

