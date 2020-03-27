Advanced search

Video

Watch as residents come together to ‘Clap for Carers’ on the frontline amid coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:27 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 27 March 2020

Residents across Cambridgeshire stood on their doorsteps and applauded the carers and NHS staff on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Residents across Cambridgeshire stood on their doorsteps and applauded the carers and NHS staff on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Residents stood on their doorsteps and applauded the carers and NHS staff working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of your videos:

To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews

Have you been affected by the wide-spread COVID-19 outbreak? Tell us your story, email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Four deaths confirmed - three at Peterborough City Hospital and a fourth at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Huntingdon

Peterborough City Hospital where three deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed, Aerial / Drone, Bretton, Peterborough Tuesday 03 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Police find two people meeting at 3am to ‘fit car stereo’ despite UK lockdown announcement

Two drivers met in Chatteris to fit a car stereo at around 3am, despite Boris Johnson�s announcement of a UK lockdown. Picture: Supplied/FenCops

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Latest from the Cambs Times

People shop as normal and ignore two-metre social distancing rule amid coronavirus outbreak

Photographs have emerged of people going about their day on Lincoln Road, Peterborough ignoring the two-meter social distancing rule. Picture: Terry Harris

Former Wisbech mayor’s advice: ‘the easiest way to convince a child he/she needs to stay indoors is for the police to taser them

Wisbech mayor making.. Jonathan farmer. 05/2008

Watch as residents come together to ‘Clap for Carers’ on the frontline amid coronavirus pandemic

Residents across Cambridgeshire stood on their doorsteps and applauded the carers and NHS staff on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Cambs Youth Panel to provide new laptops for children during coronavirus outbreak

Members of the Cambridgeshire Youth Panel who are helping provide Google Chromebooks during the pandemic. Picture: PHIL PRIESTLEY

Homeless charity in Wisbech left with ‘thousands of pounds worth of damage’ after break-in

Police arrest a man after an alarm went off at the Dunelm Mill shop in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND
Drive 24