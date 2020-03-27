Video
Watch as residents come together to ‘Clap for Carers’ on the frontline amid coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 15:27 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 27 March 2020
Archant
Residents stood on their doorsteps and applauded the carers and NHS staff working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of your videos:
