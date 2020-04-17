Video

Police officers and firefighters join ‘show of unity’ to clap for our carers outside hospital

Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland Policing Fenland

Dozens of emergency service workers joined “an incredible show of unity” to clap for our carers working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland

Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters came together outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday evening (April 16) to applaud their medical colleagues.

Incredible pictures and videos from the event show the hospital’s car park full of emergency vehicles flashing their blue lights and sounding their sirens.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers from Fenland who make up the Northern District attended an incredible show of unity at Peterborough City Hospital.

“Officers were joined by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Services.

Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland

“Officers wanted to show their support for the NHS and also give their thanks at this difficult time. Let’s keep going - #StayAtHome Protect the NHS and #Savelives.”

One resident who tuned into a livestream of the event, which was viewed by more than 150,000 people all over the world, praised the NHS’s “brilliant work”.

They said: “Thank you NHS and all the key workers including police, fire service, people working in social services and public services such as shops. Brilliant work all of you.”

One person added: “I am watching the proceedings live from Zambia. You are doing a great job for humanity. Your efforts and sacrifices are greatly appreciated.”