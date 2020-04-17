Advanced search

Video

Police officers and firefighters join ‘show of unity’ to clap for our carers outside hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:11 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 17 April 2020

Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland

Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland

Policing Fenland

Dozens of emergency service workers joined “an incredible show of unity” to clap for our carers working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland

Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters came together outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday evening (April 16) to applaud their medical colleagues.

Incredible pictures and videos from the event show the hospital’s car park full of emergency vehicles flashing their blue lights and sounding their sirens.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers from Fenland who make up the Northern District attended an incredible show of unity at Peterborough City Hospital.

“Officers were joined by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Services.

Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland

“Officers wanted to show their support for the NHS and also give their thanks at this difficult time. Let’s keep going - #StayAtHome Protect the NHS and #Savelives.”

One resident who tuned into a livestream of the event, which was viewed by more than 150,000 people all over the world, praised the NHS’s “brilliant work”.

They said: “Thank you NHS and all the key workers including police, fire service, people working in social services and public services such as shops. Brilliant work all of you.”

One person added: “I am watching the proceedings live from Zambia. You are doing a great job for humanity. Your efforts and sacrifices are greatly appreciated.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Meet the community heroes going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic

Meet the heroes from across Cambridgeshire going above and beyond to help their community during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Submitted

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Cambridgeshire County Council to agree multi million pound contract to build Kings Dyke level crossing improvement scheme - and work will start this year

Kings Dyke crossing project approved

Couple who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent sing from their Fen river mooring for passers-by

Singing March couple Tony and Patsy Gosling are performing from their home for passers-by doing their daily exercise. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling/ITV

Most Read

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Meet the community heroes going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic

Meet the heroes from across Cambridgeshire going above and beyond to help their community during the coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Submitted

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Cambridgeshire County Council to agree multi million pound contract to build Kings Dyke level crossing improvement scheme - and work will start this year

Kings Dyke crossing project approved

Couple who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent sing from their Fen river mooring for passers-by

Singing March couple Tony and Patsy Gosling are performing from their home for passers-by doing their daily exercise. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling/ITV

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police officers and firefighters join ‘show of unity’ to clap for our carers outside hospital

Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters joined forces to clap for our carers outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday, April 16. Picture: Policing Fenland

Motorbike being driven without insurance seized in Chatteris

Officers seized a motorbike being driven without insurance outside Spice Lounge in Chatteris. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after multi-vehicle collision in Wisbech

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a multi-vehicle collision in Wisbech. Pictures: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Here’s everything you need to know about the FEBA customer service category

The winner of last year's Fenland Enterprise Business Awards customer service category, Abtec Industries Ltd, is pictured with Cambs Times editor John Elworthy. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24