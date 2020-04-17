Police officers and firefighters join ‘show of unity’ to clap for our carers outside hospital
PUBLISHED: 11:11 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:11 17 April 2020
Policing Fenland
Dozens of emergency service workers joined “an incredible show of unity” to clap for our carers working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cambridgeshire police officers and firefighters came together outside Peterborough City Hospital on Thursday evening (April 16) to applaud their medical colleagues.
Incredible pictures and videos from the event show the hospital’s car park full of emergency vehicles flashing their blue lights and sounding their sirens.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers from Fenland who make up the Northern District attended an incredible show of unity at Peterborough City Hospital.
“Officers were joined by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue and the East of England Ambulance Services.
“Officers wanted to show their support for the NHS and also give their thanks at this difficult time. Let’s keep going - #StayAtHome Protect the NHS and #Savelives.”
One resident who tuned into a livestream of the event, which was viewed by more than 150,000 people all over the world, praised the NHS’s “brilliant work”.
They said: “Thank you NHS and all the key workers including police, fire service, people working in social services and public services such as shops. Brilliant work all of you.”
One person added: “I am watching the proceedings live from Zambia. You are doing a great job for humanity. Your efforts and sacrifices are greatly appreciated.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.