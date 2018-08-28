Advanced search

Fundraising morning at children’s nursery in Chatteris raises funds for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 10:01 26 December 2018

Family Festive fundraising morning at Clarence House Day Nursery in Chatteris. Picture: CHARLOTTE WALTON.

Archant

A festive family fundraiser at a children’s nursery in March raised £154 for charity.

The team at Clarence House chose to support and fundraise for St Barnabas Hospice throughout their Christmas celebrations as they “do such an amazing job looking after cancer patients and their families throughout their time in need.”

Charlotte Walton, nursery manager, said: “Many present and future families turned up to the event and joined in with creative crafts including a shaving foam Christmas tree, making magical reindeer food and Christmas tree decorations decorating.

“Staff organised a huge cake sale and sold many raffle tickets.

“We would like to thank all of the companies that donated raffle prizes and to all of the families that turned up to support us. We raised an incredible £154 which gives Clarence House Day nursery a total of £540.42.”

The fundraiser was held on Sunday December 16.

