Published: 10:15 AM October 12, 2021 Updated: 11:19 AM October 12, 2021

Clarissa Constable (pictured) walked 26-miles from March to Huntingdon on Saturday October 9 to raise money for the children's ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital as a thank-you for looking after her three-year-old daughter Olivia. - Credit: Clarissa Constable

A March woman's 26-mile walk raised nearly £3,000 to thank a children's hospital ward for looking after her three-year-old daughter Olivia.

Clarissa Constable took on the marathon-length walk from March to Huntingdon with her mother-in-law, Sadie and sister-in-law, Chloe on Saturday October 9, clocking up over 54,000 steps in the process.

She and her family have spent a lot of time at Hinchingbrooke over the years and describes it as a “home from home.”

“They deserve the fundraising as the ward is so lovely,” she said.

“The money I raise will be used for toys, ward pushchairs/buggies and special seats. Nothing is ever too much of an ask.”

You may also want to watch:

Olivia was diagnosed with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex when she was just nine months old.

It’s a rare genetic condition that causes mainly non-cancerous tumours to develop in different parts of the body.

Clarissa Constable (pictured) walked 26-miles from March to Huntingdon on Saturday October 9 to raise money for the Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital where her daughter, Olivia, spends a lot of time. - Credit: Clarissa Constable

Clarissa Constable took on the marathon-length walk from March to Huntingdon with her mother-in-law, Sadie (R) and sister-in-law, Chloe (M). - Credit: Clarissa Constable

“It started off as seizures but has turned into so much more,” said Clarissa.

“Olivia is affected in all aspects of her body and with the tumours come complications – Olivia's main being epilepsy.”

“Nothing ever gets her down and she takes it all in her stride.”

Clarissa was overwhelmed with the support she’s had on the run up and during the walk.

Clarissa's friends and family greeted her at the finish line of her 26-mile walk from March to Huntingdon. - Credit: Clarissa Constable

Clarissa's friends and family greeted her at the finish line of her 26-mile walk from March to Huntingdon. - Credit: Clarissa Constable

She had no idea that her friends and family would be meeting her at the finish line.

“I cried when I saw them!” she said.

“They’d made us posters, a finish line and bought us all chocolate – they also had Olivia’s Journey t-shirts on!

“I then came home to flowers, nosecco and cards from amazing friends.”

Clarissa has thanked everyone who has donated and who will be donating.

"I also want to thank the little girl who drew the poster for us that the play team from the hospital was holding! You have a special gift coming your way!," she said.

When Clarissa made it to the Children's ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, she was greeted at the finish line by friends and family with chocolates, nosecco and posters. - Credit: Clarissa Constable

She added that Hinchingbrooke is the reason she still has her daughter here with her family and that without them, who knows what could happen.

“From nurses texting me daily, being there not just for Olivia but for me and treating us like family – they’re all incredible!

“I am really hurting from the walk, but that’s nothing in comparison to what Olivia goes through every day.”

You can follow Olivia’s journey on Facebook and Instagram.

To donate to Clarissa, visit her JustGiving page.