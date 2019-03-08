Suspicious package delivered to police station in Cambridgeshire left staff 'feeling unwell' as office and street forced to close

Staff at Thorpe Wood police station in Peterborough were left feeling unwell after a suspicious package was delivered to the office. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police station staff were left 'feeling unwell' after a suspicious package, containing powder, was delivered to the front office.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Employees at Thorpe Wood station in Peterborough reported feeling ill after handling what was later revealed to be Class A drugs.

The station was forced to close and the road outside was shut after emergency services were called out on Tuesday (November 12) at around 5.20pm.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Emergency services were called at 5.21pm on November 12 to deal with a suspicious package.

"Staff who had handled the contents of the package, a powder, reported feeling unwell."

An incident response unit from the East of England Ambulance Service was photographed outside the station shortly after 5.30pm.

"The enquiry office and road outside the station were closed as a precaution. After further investigation the substance was found to be cocaine.

"Staff were checked over by paramedics and are fine and well. Police are investigating the origin of the parcel."