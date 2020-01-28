Man, 89, has classic 1989 Nissan Bluebird car stolen from his March home overnight

File photograph of a 1989 Nissan Bluebird like the one stolen in March on January 25. Picture: Flickr/For Illustrative Purposes Only Flickr/For Illustrative Purposes Only

An elderly March man had his classic 1989 Nissan car stolen from his driveway overnight.

The man, who does not wish to be named, woke up on Saturday, January 25 to find his silver Nissan Bluebird was missing.

He said: "If anyone has seen it or knows its whereabouts, please do contact March police."

The car is silver, and the registration is 'G246 KEX' - the model is a 1989 Nissan Bluebird Lx.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at about 7am on January 25 with reports that a car had been stolen from a driveway on Norwood Road, March.

"An investigation is pending further investigative opportunities."

The theft is thought to have happened on Friday night (January 24). Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 35/6195/20.