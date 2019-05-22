Twenty Whittlesey climbers scale Yorkshire Three Peaks in gruelling task to raise charity cash for town's 'Defibrillators For All'

Twenty climbers from Whittlesey scaled three mountains in a bid to raise as much charity cash as they could.

A group of 20 climbers from the Fens - aged between 18 and 62 - scaled three northern mountains in one day in a bid to raise charity cash.

Twenty climbers from Whittlesey scaled three mountains in a bid to raise as much charity cash as they could.

The small team from Whittlesey, spearheaded by serial fundraiser Jason Osborne, climbed Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingelborough, also known as the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Mr Osbourne has undertaken various tasks in recent years to raise money for the local charity, Defibrillators For All (DFA).

This year, he decided to invite members of the local community to join him as he wanted to attempt to climb the mountains that form the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Twenty climbers from Whittlesey scaled three mountains in a bid to raise as much charity cash as they could.

The climbers of all ages spent just three months preparing for the big challenge and locals donated money, water and energy bars to keep them fuelled.

Some were unable to complete all three mountains due to sickness, sprained ankles, blisters and fatigue; however the majority went on with the last climbers coming in after 14 hours.

Mr Osbourne said: "What a great achievement to everyone who took part in this event.

"It doesn't matter how much planning you put into something it will only work if people turn up and put 100 per cent effort in to it, which they all did.

"I really enjoyed the day it was a tough event and everyone should be very proud of what they did. When the pain goes away I'm sure they will be ready for something else."

Twenty climbers from Whittlesey scaled three mountains in a bid to raise as much charity cash as they could.

The group's hard work and determination meant that almost £4,000 for the defib charity; the money will go towards purchasing more units for the town.

Deborah Slator of DFA said: "We are once again very grateful to Jason Osborne and the climbers. Most of them hadn't attempted anything as strenuous before but were real heroes.

"The support they gave each other helped them throughout the day. We also had two support vehicles at rendezvous points around the course for the climbers.

"There were lots of blisters, bruises and even some black toenails to go along with their stiff muscles. They really deserved every penny of the sponsor money they raised.

"Defibrillators For All could not continue to do everything it does without the support of the community, so once again thank you."