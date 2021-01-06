Published: 5:17 PM January 6, 2021 Updated: 5:19 PM January 6, 2021

Councillor Peter Murphy of Fenland District Council says markets in March, Chatteris and Whittlesey “provide a vital lifeline”. - Credit: Archant/Archive

Town markets offering essential goods “provide a vital lifeline”, says Fenland District Council’s cabinet member responsible for markets.

Councillor Peter Murphy has prasied the weekly markets in March, Chatteris and Whittlesey and confirms they will be staying open in lockdown.

Cllr Murphy said: “Markets will remain open during the latest national lockdown, as they did during the first and second lockdowns, for the sale of essential items only.

“Our open-air markets provide a vital lifeline in offering essential goods to residents during COVID times and we are committed to ensuring that they offer a safe environment for shoppers.

“The markets are regularly risk assessed to ensure Government guidance is being met and the traders have all taken steps so people can be confident of a safe and enjoyable shopping experience whilst being outside in the fresh air.

You may also want to watch:

“We ask that all customers adhere to the government guidelines on social distancing and queue responsibly. You do not have to wear a mask when visiting the market and shopping outside but you can do so if you wish.

“Our traders are permitted to sell food and groceries (including takeaway food), pet supplies, household cleaning products, hardware and PPE.

Markets are held in March on a Wednesday and Saturday and in Chatteris and Whittlesey on Fridays.

For more information on markets, visit: www.fenland.gov.uk/markets