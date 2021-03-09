Published: 3:34 PM March 9, 2021

An article published on February 23 about Clovelly House care home in March contained an inaccuracy.

We stated the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the leadership as ‘inadequate’ in its report when it actually says ‘requires improvement’.

The article has since been updated and we apologise for any distress this caused.

Malcolm George, the owner, stated the home is now rated ‘good’ in the areas of both safety and effectiveness and ‘requires improvement’ in leadership.

The areas of caring and responsive were not inspected on the CQC visit of November 2020 and therefore could not be judged to have improved at this time.

Mr George says he is confident that had a full inspection taken place with all areas inspected then the home would have returned to an overall ‘good’ rating which historically Clovelly House has enjoyed for over 30 years.

He thanked the committed staff and registered manager, Kim Marshall, for their hard work and commitment in supporting residents throughout a very challenging year and going into 2021.