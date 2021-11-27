Gallery
‘We try to think outside the box’ - Alpacas pay a visit to care home
- Credit: Clovelly House
Staff at a residential care home in March say they ‘always try to think outside the box’ after their residents received a visit from two Alpacas.
The Alpacas, five-year-old Koto (black) and six-year-old Luke (white) visited Clovelly House on November 17.
They are part of a herd near Downham Market. Luke likes to take a lead with Koto a close second.
Luke and Koto are owned by a woman called Catherine and have their own knitwear collection made out of their fleeces, called Ted and Bessie.
“We’re always trying to think outside the box and to bring in to our home animals that our residents possibly wouldn’t have had close up contact with or indeed seen,” said manager, Kim Marshall.
“As you can see from our photos, the residents and staff were very taken with the visit!”
One resident commented on ‘how beautiful both Luke and Koto were, but they need to see the dentist!’
Most Read
- 1 Developer claims 109-home estate would be 'wholly appropriate'
- 2 WATCH: Extinction Rebellion block Amazon warehouse
- 3 Convenience store transformed thanks to £116k facelift
- 4 Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer
- 5 Motorcyclist, 32, injured after A605 crash
- 6 How do Cambridgeshire Fens' Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown?
- 7 Police shut off A605 after 'single vehicle' crash
- 8 Santa's magical, mystery arrival in the Fens on a tractor
- 9 OPINION: Alliance challenges 'political point scoring' by opposition leader
- 10 Best Indian in CAMBRIDGESHIRE even though award says best in NORFOLK