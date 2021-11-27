News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Gallery

‘We try to think outside the box’ - Alpacas pay a visit to care home

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:00 AM November 27, 2021
Six-year-old Alpaca Luke (pictured) visited residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17.

Six-year-old Alpaca Luke (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17. - Credit: Clovelly House

Staff at a residential care home in March say they ‘always try to think outside the box’ after their residents received a visit from two Alpacas. 

The Alpacas, five-year-old Koto (black) and six-year-old Luke (white) visited Clovelly House on November 17. 

They are part of a herd near Downham Market. Luke likes to take a lead with Koto a close second. 

Luke and Koto are owned by a woman called Catherine and have their own knitwear collection made out of their fleeces, called Ted and Bessie. 

Alpaca's Luke and Koto(pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17.

Alpaca's Luke and Koto (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17. - Credit: Clovelly House

Alpaca Luke (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17.

Alpaca Luke (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17. - Credit: Clovelly House

“We’re always trying to think outside the box and to bring in to our home animals that our residents possibly wouldn’t have had close up contact with or indeed seen,” said manager, Kim Marshall. 

“As you can see from our photos, the residents and staff were very taken with the visit!” 

One resident commented on ‘how beautiful both Luke and Koto were, but they need to see the dentist!’ 

Alpaca Koto (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17.

Alpaca Koto (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17. - Credit: Clovelly House

Alpaca Koto (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17.

Alpaca Luke (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17. - Credit: Clovelly House

Alpaca Koto (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17.

Alpaca Koto (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17. - Credit: Clovelly House

Alpaca's Koto and Luke (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17.

Alpaca's Koto and Luke (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17. - Credit: Clovelly House

Alpaca Luke (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17.

Alpaca Luke (pictured) visited staff and residents at Clovelly House residential care home on November 17. - Credit: Clovelly House


