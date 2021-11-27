Gallery

Staff at a residential care home in March say they ‘always try to think outside the box’ after their residents received a visit from two Alpacas.

The Alpacas, five-year-old Koto (black) and six-year-old Luke (white) visited Clovelly House on November 17.

They are part of a herd near Downham Market. Luke likes to take a lead with Koto a close second.

Luke and Koto are owned by a woman called Catherine and have their own knitwear collection made out of their fleeces, called Ted and Bessie.

“We’re always trying to think outside the box and to bring in to our home animals that our residents possibly wouldn’t have had close up contact with or indeed seen,” said manager, Kim Marshall.

“As you can see from our photos, the residents and staff were very taken with the visit!”

One resident commented on ‘how beautiful both Luke and Koto were, but they need to see the dentist!’

